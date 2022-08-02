Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

AERI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,758. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

