Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %
AERI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,758. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
