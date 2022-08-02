Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aemetis Trading Up 10.4 %
NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.62. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
