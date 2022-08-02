Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.62. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 44,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

