aelf Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $93.55 million and $21.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00178536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

