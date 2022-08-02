Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,090. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$647.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.25.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.