Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

