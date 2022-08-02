ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.62). 15,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 12,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

ADVFN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.42 million and a PE ratio of 850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ADVFN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.