Adshares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $97.76 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00014206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,690,230 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.