Acushnet (GOLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOLF opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 26.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 145.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

