Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %
ATVI opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard
In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
