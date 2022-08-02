Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

