Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 43,035 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,035 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

