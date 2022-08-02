Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 34,537 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,537 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

