Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases 1,395 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.9% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,391,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,566,000 after buying an additional 591,086 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

