Accuvest Global Advisors Has $520,000 Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

REMX opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

