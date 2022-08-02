Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Announces GBX 12.05 Dividend

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,252.76 ($15.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.21. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,134.07 ($13.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,622.80 ($19.88).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 4,000 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($15.62) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($62,492.34).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

