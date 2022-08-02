AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $141.61. 29,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.