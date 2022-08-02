Aave (AAVE) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Aave has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $229.57 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for $91.78 or 0.00401283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,979,157 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

