Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE AAN opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 100.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

