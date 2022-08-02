9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

9F Price Performance

Shares of 9F stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. 9F has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Get 9F alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.