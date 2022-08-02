8,795 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

