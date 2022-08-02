8,479 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

