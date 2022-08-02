7,799 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

JAZZ stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,921. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.