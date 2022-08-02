7,093 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,679,620 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.