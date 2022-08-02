67,690 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.7% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. 51,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,983. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

