658,137 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 658,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000.

EUFN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

