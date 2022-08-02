658,137 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 658,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
EUFN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.