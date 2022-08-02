4,457 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

