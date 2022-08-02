3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.