3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires 104,369 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,369 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $126,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 365,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 76,355 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 337,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GOVT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

