36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in July

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,234. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.68. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

