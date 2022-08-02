365,604 Shares in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,051,000. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 5.81% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 123,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 58,164 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.