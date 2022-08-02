36,104 Shares in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Fountainhead AM LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Executive Network Partnering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 50.9% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 56,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

