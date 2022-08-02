344 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

