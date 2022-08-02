2,870 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

