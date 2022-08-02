2,735,145 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,735,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

