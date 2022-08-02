2,355 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

