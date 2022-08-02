2,300 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

