2,249 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

