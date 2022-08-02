1World (1WO) Price Up 11.2% This Week

1World (1WO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $68.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,371.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00129229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

