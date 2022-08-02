18,825 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $660.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

