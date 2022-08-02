1,858 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,146.67.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Profile

DEO stock opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average is $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.