180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $196,816. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
