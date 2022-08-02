180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $196,816. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

