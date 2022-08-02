17,035 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

