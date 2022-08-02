16,744 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

