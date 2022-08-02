160,308 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after buying an additional 695,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,755,000 after buying an additional 180,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 29,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

