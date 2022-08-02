1,599 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.