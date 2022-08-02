113,000 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,023,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,294,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,822,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

