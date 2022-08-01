ZooKeeper Reaches Market Cap of $5.19 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $189,430.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00611076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 214,083,537 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

