Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Up 28.9% in July

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,786.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $84,330.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,463,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,350.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,786.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $287,509. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 2,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,173. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The company had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

