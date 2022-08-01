ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

