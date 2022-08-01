Zero Hits Market Cap of $86,459.74 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $86,459.74 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00269879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00125965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00078657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,719,138 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

